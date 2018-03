A ribbon cutting was held this morning, but this time not for a building.

The TJ Oncology department opened their incredible colon tour today hoping to bring awareness to the community on the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.

The event is being held in the TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow.

Anyone wanting to visit the exhibit receives a free tour of the incredible colon along with a free fit test kit.

That event going on until 2 PM today.