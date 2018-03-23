50 Year Anniversary of MLK's Death

April 4th will mark 50 years since the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Junior. It was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, in an era when television news. Was also just starting to come of age. The connection between the two is examined in a two hour NBC news documentary that airs Saturday night, "Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media". The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s widely remembered as the spiritual leader of the civil rights movement. But in the 1960's, King also recognized the power of a brand new tool to further the cause, evening TV newscasts. "Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media", Narrated by Lester Holt, revisits coverage of pivotal events in the civil rights struggle. The documentary also examines present day events.