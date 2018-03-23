Trump Changes Administration, Again - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Trump Changes Administration, Again

Posted: Updated:
Washington -

President Trump tweets about a major change at the top of his administration. In a tweet this evening, President Trump announced that National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster will be replaced next month. Trump has named Former Ambassador, John Bolton, as his new National Security Adviser effective April 9th. The fox news commentator was the ambassador to the united nations in 2005 for about a year. Trump had been preparing to replace McMaster for weeks, whose exit is just the latest in a long line of departures from the White House. In February, five people familiar with the matter told NBC News Trump was looking to further reshuffle his inner circle and find a new National Security Adviser.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.