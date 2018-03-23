Trump Changes Administration, Again

President Trump tweets about a major change at the top of his administration. In a tweet this evening, President Trump announced that National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster will be replaced next month. Trump has named Former Ambassador, John Bolton, as his new National Security Adviser effective April 9th. The fox news commentator was the ambassador to the united nations in 2005 for about a year. Trump had been preparing to replace McMaster for weeks, whose exit is just the latest in a long line of departures from the White House. In February, five people familiar with the matter told NBC News Trump was looking to further reshuffle his inner circle and find a new National Security Adviser.