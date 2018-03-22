An Additional Handicap Placard Could Soon Cost You More - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

An Additional Handicap Placard Could Soon Cost You More

Kentucky -

Kentucky could soon begin charging a fee for multiple disabled parking placards.

A bill that passed the Senate would charge 10 dollars for a duplicate disabled parking placard. Disabled people can still get the first placard for free.

Kentucky stopped charging fees for disabled parking placards in 2009. In 2008, the state had issued 32,000 placards. The next year, the state issued more than 209 thousand placards. 

The house passed the bill earlier this month. The bill now heads to governor Matt Bevin's desk.

