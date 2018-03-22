Former Miss Kentucky Tries to Smuggle Marijuana into Ohio Prison - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Miss Kentucky Tries to Smuggle Marijuana into Ohio Prison

A former Miss Kentucky who tried to smuggle marijuana into an Ohio prison for her boyfriend won't have to spend time behind bars.

The Lima News reports 28-year-old Kia Hampton, of Louisville,  received probation during a hearing  in western Ohio. Authorities say Hampton was found with a marijuana-filled balloon at the Allen-Oakwood correctional institution in May 2017.

While prosecutors pushed for a prison sentence, the judge said Hampton seemed remorseful. She could have received three years in prison.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2010 and became the first black woman to represent the state in the Miss USA Pageant.

