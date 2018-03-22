Authorities Searching For a Boone County Man

Authorities around Kentucky are asking you to be on the lookout for a suspect on the run. David Vaughn is wanted on several charges including possessing heroin, assault and fleeing from police.

Deputies tried to arrest him earlier this week in Verona after getting a call about a suspicious person sitting in a car in a gas station parking lot. Vaughn fought with the deputies and they fired four rounds that hit Vaughn's car as he drove away from the scene. The car was later found abandoned.