KY Man Indicted on Charges in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer

Pikeville, KY -

A Kentucky man has been formally charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer last week.

John Russell Hall was indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among others. Hall is accused of killing Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.

Hamilton was killed March 13 while patrolling the Hurricane Creek area with a state trooper. The two came upon a suspicious vehicle and spoke with occupants. The two had separated to search for more possible suspects when shots were fired. The trooper later found Hamilton with a fatal gunshot wound.

Four other people -- Michael Slone, Gregory Slone, Amanda Dotson, and Jeanne Blackburn -- have been charged in the crime with hindering prosecution.

