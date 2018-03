Women's health was the topic of conversation at a big event today in Barren County.

T.J. Sampson Hospital hosted its annual women's health conference at the Cave City Convention Center.

The event featured a number of speakers, vendors, health screenings and wellness education sessions. Two of those speaker, Miss Kentucky 2017, Molly Matney and Aly Taylor from the TLC show, Rattled.

This was the 9th year running for this event.