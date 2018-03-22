BGMU Warning Community of Phone Scams - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

BGMU Warning Community of Phone Scams

Bowling Green, KY -

Another phone scam warning to tell you about tonight, this one coming from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. 

BGMU tells us people are receiving phone calls from folks claiming to be utility representatives. The callers are telling people their bills are overdue and need to be paid immediately to avoid disconnection. 

BGMU bills, late notices and disconnection information are always relayed to customers in the mail and not over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, hang up, and call BGMU or the police. 
 

