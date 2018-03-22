Lost River Cave Park Protects Ecosystem from Potential Development

An acre of land surrounding Lost River Cave Park was bought by a man who wanted to develop the property into a small strip mall, but due to a lot of opposition. There's been a change of plans.

One acre of land on Cave Mill Road was causing quite a stir in the Bowling Green community. The property backs up to the Lost River cave Park and nature preserve. The owner of the property applied to rezone the land to commercial, but that didn't fly with Rho Lansden, the Executive Director of Lost River Cave Park. She tells us the ecosystem is extremely sensitive in that area and development would have disrupted many habitats.

"There is a natural wetlands at the bottom of the hill below the lots that are in question for rezoning. The fox, opossums, raccoons, coyote. All of those animals that live on the park utilize that area, as a natural wetlands and it's very important to the ecosystem." says Lansden,

Tyson Baker, the owner of the property, says after hearing the vocal opposition from people like Lansden, He's had a change of heart...he's putting the rezoning application on hold.

"I don't see any sense in trying to rezone it with the opposition. I can't fight against an organization like Friends of Lost River and I don't want to, I don't want to have neighbors mad at me. So I have no intention of rezoning right now. We're going to get the lots cleared and build houses and be done with it." says Baker.

Baker also told WNKY he has given the group, Friends of Lost River the opportunity to buy the property.