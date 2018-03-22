Students React to WKU's Win over Oklahoma State

Although it was a chilly day outside today, the excitement from last night's win is surely keeping students warm...

That's after WKU's men's basketball team dominated in their tournament game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The Toppers not only won, but they made history as well, having not been to the NIT Semifinals since 1954.

Now, history is being rewritten and the men's team has an open shot at a championship win against Utah.

The WKU team will travel to New York to play in Madison Square Garden with high hopes of winning it all.

Students all over campus have complete confidence their Toppers will best Utah and bring home a trophy and bragging rights.

We spoke to some of those die hard fans as we spent time in the WKU Apparel Store.

One student who is also a Marketing Intern, Emily Griffith, tells us her pride in this year's team is at an all-time high.

A Junior, Jared Watkins, says he couldn't be happier the team is getting the stage and spotlight they deserve.

We also ran into the Head Coach of the University's Cheerleading Squad, Joshua Bewley.

He shares that he would like to buy a ticket to see the game in New York so that he can support his team all of the way.

Tickets for the NIT Semifinals in New York are on sale now. On Ticketmaster, they start at just ten bucks.

Stay with WNKY News over the coming days. We'll bring you the most up to date information on WKU's quest for an NIT championship.