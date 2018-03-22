Women's Appreciation March to be Held at WKU - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Women's Appreciation March to be Held at WKU

Bowling Green, KY -

There's no time like the present to honor those women who have come before us and fight for change.

And there's no better time than tonight on WKU's campus where there will be a  Women's Appreciation March.

The event starts with an award ceremony honoring inspirational women on campus, followed by school organizations educating the crowd, and ending with a peaceful walk around the school.

There is no fee, everyone is welcome to attend and show support the women in your life.  

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p-m tonight. Starting in Downing Student Union Room 3025.

