Glasgow Man Arrested for Stealing a Church Van

Barren County, KY -

A Glasgow man is behind bars this afternoon after allegedly stealing a church van and then fleeing from police on foot.

Cave City Police say Owens Chapel Baptist Church reported the van missing around this time Wednesday, and just hours later, an officer spotted 31-year-old Randy Claxton driving it down Mammoth Cave Street.

The officer used emergency equipment to stop the van, after which Claxton left the vehicle and tried to run on foot. After a short foot pursuit, police were able to detain and arrest him for receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police.
 

