Bowling Green Man Stabs Man With A Screwdriver - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green Man Stabs Man With A Screwdriver

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Police arrest a man for allegedly stabbing another with a screwdriver.

Police responded to Cherry Drive after reports of  a disturbance where 24-year-old Dinanga Dinanga denied inflicting any injury on the victim, but stated he did confront him outside after he showed up intoxicated and busted out his bedroom window. The victim tells police he simply showed up to get his cellphone back from Dinanga and was then stabbed with a knife.

But police searched the home and found a screwdriver in the trashcan.

Dinanga is charged with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.