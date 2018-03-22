Bowling Green Man Stabs Man With A Screwdriver

Police arrest a man for allegedly stabbing another with a screwdriver.

Police responded to Cherry Drive after reports of a disturbance where 24-year-old Dinanga Dinanga denied inflicting any injury on the victim, but stated he did confront him outside after he showed up intoxicated and busted out his bedroom window. The victim tells police he simply showed up to get his cellphone back from Dinanga and was then stabbed with a knife.

But police searched the home and found a screwdriver in the trashcan.

Dinanga is charged with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

