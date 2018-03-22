WKU Reacts to Basketball Team's NIT Win

WKU is headed to the NIT Semifinals on Tuesday in New York where they will play Utah at Madison Square Garden after defeating Oklahoma State last night.

The students on the hill are on cloud 9 today, and after witnessing history being made last night, who can blame them?

Whether a WKU fan or not, no one can deny that the mens basketball team is turning heads with their tournament run. At the WKU bookstore today students were celebrating the win last night, some by purchasing WKU basketball gear in preparation for the big game. Others were calling the ticket office calling in from everywhere to get tickets to see the game in New York.

We talked to a student who watched the game last night, and she was so pumped about the win telling us that her pride in this year's team is at an all time high.

We'll have more coverage of the team as they continue their run in the NIT.