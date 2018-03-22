Throwback Thursday: Tate Page Hall at WKU

The circular building in the center of WKU’s campus is Tate Page Hall. Construction plans were drawn up 50 years ago, and the $3.5 million state-of-the-art building opened its doors in June 1970.

Named for the Dean of the College of Education, Tate C. Page served during the 1950s and 60s. During that era of economic boom and the technology race, this new building on campus fit the bill.

Architect Frank Cain designed the midcentury infinity structure. There were even chandeliers in the stairwells.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, the hall was so futuristic that there wasn’t even a light switch to turn off the bulbs. All the lights burned 24 hours a day, seven days a week before the conservation age began.

But mold and asbestos have plagued Tate Page Hall since the 1990s. In the College Heights Herald student newspaper, there’s been talk of demolishing the hall for over 10 years. The building’s been home for the Colleges of Education, Psychology, Info Technology, Navitas programs and more.