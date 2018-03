The Hilltoppers are sitting large after a big time win against one of the NIT's favorite to win the tournament, Oklahoma State. The tops took a lead early in the game and despite the cowboy's best effort, and a rowdy home crowd, WKU was able to hold off Oklahoma State to win the game. Thanks in part to a double-double by Dwight Coleby and a 30 point effort by freshman Taveion Hollingsworth. The tops are in a New York state of mind! They'll travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Utes of Utah, who defeated Saint Mary's, the last remaining 1-seed in the NIT, last night. That game will be Tuesday at 6:00.