Bowling Green Organization Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Bowling Green, KY -

In recognition of today being World Down Syndrome Day, a Bowling Green based organization is celebrating and raising awareness. 

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky hosted an open house this afternoon at its Bowling Green Buddy House Facility. The event welcomed participants, volunteers and families. Those in attendance were treated to performances, tours and other activities. 

The Buddy House is one of only two facilities in Kentucky that is dedicated to programs specifically designed for down syndrome from a prenatal diagnosis through the lifespan of the individual.

