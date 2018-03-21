Hundreds of Teachers Rally at State Capitol

Hundreds of Kentucky teachers and their supporters rallied at the state capitol today. Several school districts canceled their classes to allow teachers to attend the rally to protest cuts to their retirement benefits as the state looks to finalize a new budget.

Kentucky legislators are pushing toward a new state budget with negotiations to revamp the state's public pension plan. Teachers from across the state braved bitter cold and snow to make their voices heard, but many say they're speaking for their students.

Governor matt bevin remained on the offensive on behalf of pension reform. Saying that if pension reform is not passed, there will be immediate consequences for local governments shouldering the burden of rising pension costs.

Bevin said statewide totals would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.