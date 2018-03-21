Honor Flight Bluegrass Taking WWII Veterans to D.C.

World War II Veterans from all over Western Kentucky gathered at the Bowling Green Country Club earlier today.

It was to learn about a special opportunity for all World War II, Vietnam and Korean War Veterans.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, Bowling Green Rotary and American Legion Post 23 hosted today's event.

The purpose was to announce & discuss plans for a World War II Veterans D-Day Honor Flight on from June 5th to June 6th.

Honor Flight gives World War II Veterans the opportunity to fly up to our nation's capital.

They'll get the chance to visit memorials like the World War II Memorial, and at no expense to them.

For many, it's the first and perhaps the last time they'll get to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C.

We spoke to one World War II Army Veteran, Charles Adams Sr., who traveled on an Honor Flight ten years ago.

He told us the experience was unlike anything he ever expected it to be.

Honor Flight Bluegrass has a current goal of taking 60 Veterans on the D-Day flight.

Representatives from Honor Flight Bluegrass tell us as a way of showing their appreciation, they will take any and all World War II Veterans from Western Kentucky that want to go.

If you are a World War II Veteran or know of one, and are interested in going on this flight, you are urged to contact the following.

Mike Mansfield at 502-777-8176 or Jeff Thoke at 502-645-5421.

You can also email Honor Flight Bluegrass at Honorflightbluegrass1944@gmail.com