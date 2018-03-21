Bowling Green Fire Department Approved for $3.5 Million Dollar Loan

Soon you will see some new, shiny, red fire trucks at the Bowling Green Fire Department. The fire department wants to keep up with the fast growing population of Bowling Green.

Last night, the Bowling Green City Commission approved a tax exempt loan for over $3.5 million dollar loan for the Bowling Green Fire Department to purchase six new fire trucks.

"That will also help us with the future growth in the city, because we know Bowling Green is growing and we know we need to anticipate that and be ready for it." says Marlee Boeing, the Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department.

This is the first time in eight years they have had to barrow money.

The fire department has a Fire Improvement Fund that they usually use to purchase equipment, but they didn't want to take so much out at one time.

There will be one new rescue vehicle, four new fire engines, and one aerial ladder truck that extends up to 95 feet.

"If we did have a large scale fire, it would give us a better fleet to rely on when we have to call extra people in." adds Boeing.

There will now be five fire trucks in reserve in case of a large fire within the city.

The mayor says this will greatly benefit the citizens of Bowling Green.

"It's good for our community that we have the best equipment available for fighting fires and rescuing people. So we look forward to bringing these new engines on bank." says Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

Mayor Wilkerson also says they plan to open a new fire station on Lover's Lane in the future, which will be the seventh fire station in Bowling Green.

The new fire trucks are expected to arrive at the beginning of 2019.