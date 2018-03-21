Fourth Nor'Easter to Hit the Northeast

Federal government offices and schools are closed as yet another powerful Nor'easter bears down on tens of millions of people. Heavy snow and powerful wind slammed into Maryland and Pennsylvania overnight. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour could cause widespread power outages. Winter storm alerts stretch from North Carolina to Massachusetts. More than 68 million people are affected .Slick roads from snowfall in Maryland have caused hundreds of crashes. Including this SUV that plowed into a tree, and this school bus that swerved off a rural road. Robert Elliott was shoveling the sidewalks outside his Maryland home before the next blast of snow. For millions in the Northeast, the second day of spring feels a lot like the height of winter. It's the fourth Nor'easter in less than three weeks. More than 250 thousand customers lost power in New England during the last storm. And with more wet and heavy snow piling up, the fear is that outages may be widespread again. Today, parts of New York could see up to a foot of snow falling one to three inches per hour.