Tear Gas Used To Disrupt Parliament Meeting in Kosovo

Kosovo's opposition used tear gas to disrupt today's Parliament vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro. Kosovo's assembly, or Parliament, was temporarily suspended the moment the vote was about to start as canisters were thrown by members of the self determination movement party. The opposition party says that Kosovo loses 20 thousand acres of its territory with the 2015 deal, though the previous government and international experts deny that. Montenegro, which has approved the deal, recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Bellgrad still rejects.