Trumps Call to Putin Causes Controversy

A phone call from President Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked controversy in Washington, D.C. The country's top intelligence leaders acknowledge Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and warn they will strike again this year. But lawmakers say the Trump administration needs to have a tougher plan in place to protect the integrity of US elections. And they criticized President Trump for not bringing up the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. CBS News has confirmed President Trump ignored warnings from his own staff not to congratulate Putin on his election win which the state department says restricted fundamental freedoms. But not all of the criticisms were aimed at the President. The President also did not bring up the assassination attempt of a former Russian spy in Britain which intelligence officials say was carried out by Russia. The u-s is considering expelling some Russian diplomats over the issue.