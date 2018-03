In Burlington, Kentucky deputies are investigating the death of two people. Both, were found with gun shot wounds. WKRC reports two bodies were found at an apartment complex off Peoples Lane. A friend of the victims alerted authorities, calling 911 around 3:40 this morning. Both the man and the woman were found with gun shot wounds, but authorities say it's not known at this time if this is a case of double homicide or a murder-suicide.