Special Celebration for War Veterans

WNKY News

Special Celebration for War Veterans

Bowling Green, KY -

A special gathering is taking place at the Bowling Green Country Club right now. The gathering is bringing several World War II Veterans the opportunity of a lifetime. All while honoring them for their service to our country. Bowling Green Rotary, American Legion Post 23 and Honor Flight Bluegrass are joining alongside veterans to discuss a World War II Veterans D-Day Flight on June 6th, and additional flights that Korean and Vietnam War Veterans will join. The goal is to recruit the remaining World War II veterans and honor their service with a special flight to Washington D.C. This will also serve as a way to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of  Honor Flight Bluegrass, which is next year. Honor Flight Bluegrass plans to reach out to any World War II veteran in western Kentucky for the D-Day flight. Their current goal is to take 60 on the flight.

