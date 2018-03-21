Secretary of State Candidate Sends Threatening Tweet - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Secretary of State Candidate Sends Threatening Tweet

Kentucky -

A Kentucky republican candidate for Secretary of State is apologizing after tweeting at a Congressman, that he would use him as target practice. Carl Nett responded to democratic representative John Yarmuth's tweet about standing up to the gun lobby by wearing his NRA "F" rating pin until change is made. Nett tweeted back a comment about that pin, saying "move it over a bit...i was trained center mass." Now, Nett, a former member of the Secret Service and CIA is apologizing via Twitter to Yarmuths family and anyone offended. He says, especially in light of politically motivated attacks on politicians, including Kentucky's own senator Rand Paul.
 

