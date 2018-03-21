Living Well: Peanut Allergy Remedy

Lunch time at school is a time for fun with friends. But 10 year old, Charlie, must always be aware of the food around him. He has a severe peanut allergy that mom, Cathy discovered when he was eleven months old. But now, the very thing that can send Charlie into a severe, possibly deadly allergic reaction is what he eats every day. For almost a year Charlie has been eating a daily dose of a special peanut flour that desensitizes children to small amounts of peanuts. Doses start small and increase over time. The treatment won't build enough immunity for charlie to eat peanuts or peanut butter, but it will prevent a serious allergic reaction if he unknowingly eats or is exposed to a peanut product. It's peace of mind for Cathy, and for Charlie a future with possibilities. But for now, it's a life without fear of what's hidden inside every bite. One in thirteen children has a peanut allergy.