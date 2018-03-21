Chef Jim’s Go-To Shrimp Appetizer

Ingredients:

20 large shrimp (frozen), peels on but deveined

1 Tbsp white vinegar, or juice from half a lemon

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1/3 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp garlic powder

1 to 2 tsp ancho chili powder (or any chili powder)

Method:

Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add the vinegar or squeeze lemon juice. Slowly add shrimp one or two at a time and let water return to the boil. As shrimp turn opaque pink, remove them to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking.

Peel shrimp and reserve shells to make shrimp stock another time. Reserve shrimp, covered in the refrigerator until ready for second stage of cooking.

In a small glass bowl, mix mayonnaise, garlic powder and chili powder until fully incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and melt the butter. Add minced garlic and swirl around to flavor the butter. Add the shrimp and toss around to coat.

Sprinkle breadcrumbs over shrimp and toss to coat. Drivide shrimp evenly on plates and serve with ancho aioli.