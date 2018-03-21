Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safe?

The self-driving car industry is facing tough questions after an Uber's self driving vehicle killed a pedestrian. The self-driving car industry is facing tough questions after a pedestrian died this week. Liz McLaughlin reports on how companies and regulators plan to toe the line between safety and innovation. The road to autonomy hasn't come without accidents. But this week marked a turning point, when a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona struck and killed a pedestrian for the first time. There's often a human back-up or safety operator, some companies are even testing remote drivers. But California regulators plan to allow self-driving cars without anyone behind the wheel starting April second. Arizona already allows them. And the state's hands-off approach has attracted a surge of tech companies, with hundreds of self-driving cars operating on Arizona streets. Artificial intelligence is similar to a teen driver: still learning. But companies say testing these cars on public roads is vital to allow the systems to gather data. Determining who's at fault for those consequences could bring a new set of legal precedents. Experts say open source could play a role in accident prevention during this developmental phase. If companies shared data, the algorithms could learn faster.