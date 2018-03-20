Kentucky Officials to Fight Back Against Invasive Fish Species

Kentucky officials are fighting back against an invasive fish.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the technology will be tested below Barkley dam in western Kentucky. The agency says the Asian Carp is a concern throughout the Mississippi River Basin, including the Tennessee river, which forms Kentucky Lake, and the Cumberland River, which forms Lake Barkley.

The European technology was originally designed to steer migrating salmon back into main river channels. The agency says the bio-acoustic fish fence creates a curtain of bubbles, which, along with a powerful sound signal, produces a "wall of sound" underwater.

Anglers who fish in parts of the lock canal may be affected.

