Kentucky Senate Plans to Put More Police Officers in Public Schools

The Kentucky Senate wants to put more police officers in public schools by making it less expensive to hire them.

A legislative committee approved a two-year state spending plan Tuesday. It would let local law enforcement agencies rehire retired police as school resource officers without having to pay for their retirement and health insurance. It would also let state troopers take second jobs as school resource officers.

Kentucky is still recovering from a shooting at a high school in January where two students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.