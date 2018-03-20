Kentucky Senate Plans to Put More Police Officers in Public Scho - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kentucky Senate Plans to Put More Police Officers in Public Schools

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

The Kentucky Senate wants to put more police officers in public schools by making it less expensive to hire them.

A legislative committee approved a two-year state spending plan Tuesday. It would let local law enforcement agencies rehire retired police as school resource officers without having to pay for their retirement and health insurance. It would also let state troopers take second jobs as school resource officers.

Kentucky is still recovering from a shooting at a high school in January where two students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.