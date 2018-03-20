Man Found Not Guilty of Murder of Young Kentucky Boy

A stunning verdict in a case involving the stabbing death of a 6-year old Kentucky boy. The defendant, Ronald Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

The Lexington jury deliberated for a solid 12 hours before delivering the verdict. While he was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the charges of murder and burglary, he was found guilty of assault.

Police say in December 2015, Exantus broke into a home in Versailles and stabbed 6-year-old Logan Tipton to death. Logan's father then tackled Exantus and kept him subdued until police arrived.

A judge sentenced Exantus to twenty years behind bars, the maximum allowed.