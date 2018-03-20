Funeral Arrangements For Fallen Officer

Funeral arrangements have been set for Rusty Anderson.

The veteran detective died over the weekend of a heart attack while investigating a case. Anderson was just 47 years old.

Funeral services will take place this Thursday, March 22 at 2:00 at Glasgow Baptist Church. A burial will follow the service at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The visitation will be tomorrow beginning at 1:00 at A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

The family is asking that all expressions of sympathy be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kentucky Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch in Gilbertsville.