Benefits For Survivors of Fallen Police Officers Increased

The Kentucky House has voted to increase death benefits for the surviving spouses and children of police officers killed in the line of duty.

House members unanimously passed the bill Monday while the spouses of several slain police officers watched from the gallery. The bill would cover a wide range of public employees, including police officers, firefighters and other state workers.

Currently, their spouses can receive 25 percent of the officer's salary, or take whatever retirement benefits the officer was eligible for at the time of death. The bill would change that, letting spouses receive 75 percent of their loved one's salary.

The measure now goes to the senate.