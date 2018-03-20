How to Protect Your Identity

In the past few years several massive security breaches have exposed the personal information of millions of consumers. Cyber security experts say that data can give criminals the info they need to steal your identity and open up accounts in your name. But there are ways to protect yourself. Tara Nicolson is home on maternity leave, but she's lost time with her baby to fight a serious threat. A voicemail was the first clue, she was a victim of identity theft. She called an identity protection company for help. Nicolson's uncle, Adam Levin, is the founder of cyber scout. There are many ways hackers steal identities, but Levin suspects Nicolson's was grabbed through the Equifax breach, which exposed more than 145 million social security numbers. To protect yourself, Levin suggests contacting the big three credit bureas: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, to freeze your credit so no one can open an account under your name. He adds to try not to overshare on social media. Hackers can use the details to recreate your identity. And update your cell phone for security upgrades. For hackers, every consumer is a potential target.