WKU Basketball Team Advances

WKU Hilltopper basketball notched its first PAC,12 road victory in program history Monday night. Advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIT with a 79 to 75 win at top seeded USC. The Hilltoppers came back in the final four minutes. Surging past the Trojans to win multiple games in the NIT for the first time since 1948. Justin Johnson led the tops with 23 points and six rebounds, while Dwight Coleby added 13 points and seven boards. They'll play at second-seeded Oklahoma state tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.