Cave City Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

Cave City, KY -

In Cave City a traffic stop leads police to find multiple bags of marijuana and scales. Around 10 p.m. Monday night, officers say they had to initiate emergency equipment to stop a vehicle traveling on South Dixie Highway with one headlight, a cracked windshield, and excessive window tint. Inside, 22-year-old Jessee Guthrie, appeared nervous which prompted them to search the vehicle and discover two large bags of marijuana, several other large bags with small amounts of marijuana, and digital scales. Guthrie is charged on multiple vehicle offenses and drug charges, including trafficking of marijuana.

