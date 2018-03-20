Living Well: Dry Needling

Computers, commuting and even kids, are just a few of the life stresses that can cause tension knots. Massages may help, but some physical therapists are suggesting needles instead. Bianca Castro reports.

Lisa Ransom has knots in her shoulders and neck that the small business owner says developed from working on her laptop. So about once a week, over the last year, she's done this: dry needling. Dry needling may look like acupuncture, but instead of directing energy, physical therapists use the needles to release tight muscles. Lisa says the technique even relieved a week-long headache. It's been proven to work so well on patients that some hospitals now use it as a pain reducing alternative to opioids inside the ER. If you can get past the idea of it, anyone with muscle knots, movement restrictions or chronic pain could benefit. And the results are fast.