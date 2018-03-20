It's Officially National Happy Day!

Now time to smile! It's a great day to be happy, because today is National Happiness Day! Officials say depression is set to be among the highest forms of illness by 2030. So, how do we find a solution? The global movement "live happy" is bringing #happyacts to spread joy throughout the month of March. #happyacts is also implementing happiness walls in public places globally. The spokesperson for #happyacts, Deborah Heisz states, "you can start simply, by making someone's day a little brighter, or you can go bigger by spreading happiness on one of the happiness walls going up worldwide."