It's Officially National Happy Day! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

It's Officially National Happy Day!

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Now time to smile! It's a great day to be happy, because today is National Happiness Day! Officials say depression is set to be among the highest forms of illness  by 2030. So, how do we find a solution? The global movement "live happy" is bringing #happyacts to spread joy throughout the month of March. #happyacts is also implementing happiness walls in public places globally.  The spokesperson for #happyacts, Deborah Heisz states, "you can start simply, by making someone's day a little brighter, or you can go bigger by spreading happiness on one of the happiness walls going up worldwide."

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.