Kentucky Bill Passes for Police Death Benefits

The Kentucky house voted Monday afternoon to increase death benefits for the surviving spouses and children of police officers killed in the line of duty. Associated Press reports house members passed the bill unanimously and now heads to the Senate. The bill would cover a wide range of public employees, including police officers, firefighters and other state workers. But the focus was on the family members of police officers. Currently, their spouses can receive 25% of the officer's salary, or take whatever retirement benefits the officer was eligible for at the time of death. This bill would change that, letting spouses receive 75% of their loved one's salary.