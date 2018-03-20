Tornado Strikes Alabama - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Tornado Strikes Alabama

Late Monday night the National Weather Service warned residents of a tornado on Twitter. The storms produced tornadoes that ripped right through this Dollar General. After the first tornado rolled through, the National Weather Service warned of a second tornado. There were several buildings on the Jacksonville State University campus that also sustained damage. Witnesses say the roof collapsed on one building. Officials are still assessing all of the damage and it's still unclear how just many people may have been injured.

