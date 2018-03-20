Free Movie for Local Children Thanks to Community Outreach

Local kids got a free viewing to the Black Panther movie. Showing the importance of African American culture while bringing some excitement into their lives. Kids from the housing authority of Bowling Green's Bryant Way Learning Center are likely still reeling this morning after a memorable trip Monday afternoon. Thanks to donations from the community, the kids were treated to a free screening of black panther at the Greenwood Mall. The center's executive director tells us they put a plea out on Facebook for donations two weeks ago and the response has been overwhelming.