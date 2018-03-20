Man Doing "Donuts" in Stolen Vehicle, Shot By KSP Trooper

We begin with news out of Daviess County this morning. Following reports of a man doing "donuts" in his vehicle. Kentucky State Police are now investigating after a trooper shoots and kills the driver. Deputies responded to Hill Bridge Road around 4:30 Monday afternoon after reports a Jeep Grand Cherokee was trespassing, doing donuts in muddy fields nearby. State police found the unoccupied, stolen vehicle at a residence on the road. Where troopers then say the suspect ran out of the house, sped away in the Jeep. Again, doing donuts and tossing debris onto the official vehicles. Some time later, the suspect fled on foot, allegedly pulled a pistol out and refused to drop it while walking towards the police. The trooper fired his weapon, striking the male. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive. That trooper is currently on paid administrative leave, pending investigation.