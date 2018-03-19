Governor Bevin Urges State Workers to Pressure Lawmakers About Pension Reform

Governor Matt Bevin is urging current and retired state workers in Kentucky to pressure lawmakers to act on revamping one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.

Bevin said in a four-minute video released this weekend that if structural changes aren't made, the teachers' retirement system will likely run out of money in 12 to 15 years. The plan to overhaul Kentucky's public pension systems, which has stalled in the senate, has angered some teachers and public workers, prompting a protest by more than a thousand people at the capitol last week.