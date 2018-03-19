Trains Collide Overnight in Georgetown, KY

Crews are working to remove more than a dozen freight cars after two trains collided overnight in Georgetown, Kentucky. The collision caused 13 cars to derail, sparking a fire.

Officials with Norfolk Southern Trains said one train had suddenly stopped, causing the second train to hit it. The four people injured are crew members.

An evacuation order was issued for the surrounding area while officials determined what chemicals were on the train. Fortunately none of the cars carrying diesel fuel were damaged.

Officials with the federal railroad administration are on the scene conducting an investigation.

