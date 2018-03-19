WKU Announces Official Number of Job Cuts

Western Kentucky University announced today the official number of jobs it had to cut in response to its budget deficit.

In an email to students and faculty, president Tim Caboni announced that 119 full time positions were axed. Along with one part time position. Of those jobs, 62 people lost their jobs. The other positions had already been vacant.

Last month, Caboni announced there would be cuts to deal with 15 million dollar deficit. That deficit is mainly due to the decline in enrollment.

