Volunteers Cleaning Up Busy Kentucky Highways

Don't be alarmed if you see a large number of people walking along Kentucky's busy highways this week. Thousands of volunteers are expected to pick up litter.

State officials say it marks the year's first roadside cleanup outing for adopt-a-highway volunteers. The transportation cabinet is reminding motorists that when the volunteers are working, roadsides are active work zones and drivers are expected to slow down.

The cabinet says the division of roadside maintenance collects nearly 100,000 bags of highway litter each year. The program includes nearly 700 groups and volunteers. They remove thousands of bags of litter from about 3,400 miles of roadside.

