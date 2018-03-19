Veteran Barren County Detective Tragically Passes While on Duty

Employees at the Barren County Sheriff's office are mourning the death of one of their own. A veteran detective that died while on duty.

Detective Rusty Anderson died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Anderson was assisting fellow deputies with an investigation when it happened.

Anderson began his career nearly 18 years ago with the Glasgow Police Department. In 2005, he started working for the Barren County Sheriff's office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated that Rusty will be remembered for his genuine character and his bright smile.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Anderson was 47 years old.

