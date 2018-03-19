BGPD Investigating 1972 Cold Case Murder, New Information Revealed

Its been nearly 46 years since Monty Coyle’s life was taken while closing up a Bowling Green liquor store, but detectives haven’t given up. This cold-case is being brought back to life.

It was the spring of 1972, 24-year-old Monty Coyle was closing up the Adams Street Liquor Store on the corner of East 10th and Adams Street where he was a part time employee.

That would be the last time he ever returned to work.

“We have some new information in this case,” BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says, “it’s enough for us to say “you know what, I think we can solve this case.””

Monty Coyle was approached from behind, shot in the back, and robbed of his money.

He later died during surgery.

“Mr. Coyle left behind a wife and two children, so it’s important just for that family that just have some closure and understand why this happened and who did it,” Officer Ward says.

Detectives with the Bowling Green Police Department are pouring over the evidence and re-interviewing several people related to the crime nearly half-a-century ago, hoping to bring Monty and his family justice.

“Back then video evidence really didn’t exist,” Officer Ward explains, “there wasn’t a video camera on every corner and a cellphone in everyone’s hand, so the evidence is limited, but there is evidence and there are still people in the community that were around then. We need those folks to come and talk to us.”

As the case went cold—the liquor store closed down, new buildings were built, and Monty’s murderer still went on with his life.

March 27th will make the 46 years since his life was taken the corner, which now sits unoccupied behind the Bowling Green Police Station.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Alan Casada at (270) 393-4507 or email alan.casada@bgky.org.